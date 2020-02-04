Facts

15:56 04.02.2020

Minsk agreement contains provisions requiring clarification – French ambassador

 The text of the Minsk Agreements contains clauses that deserve clarification, clarification and detail, especially with regard to the sequence of actions, French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Ponsen has said.

"At the same time, it is obvious that in the text of the Minsk Agreements there are paragraphs that are not certain, which deserve clarification, clarification and detail. This is especially true for the sequence of actions. It is necessary that the experts gather at the table and detail the points," the diplomat said in an interview published on the Kyiv-based Hromadske website on Tuesday.

At the same time, the ambassador emphasized that this does not mean that "Minsk" should be abandoned, since there is no other option than the Minsk agreements, because they were signed by Ukraine, and they are the basis.

"These agreements need to be taken as a basis. There may be interpretations," de Ponsen said.

Tags: #minsk_agreements #ponsen #france
