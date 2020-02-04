Facts

14:46 04.02.2020

Russia-occupation forces attack Ukrainian positions near Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Travneve, Novotoshkivske

1 min read
Russia-occupation forces attack Ukrainian positions near Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Travneve, Novotoshkivske

Russia's hybrid military forces have violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas four times on February 4, no casualties have been reported among Ukrainian servicemen, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said.

"The enemy shelled our positions near Maryinka the Donetsk direction from 07:00 using tripod-mounted and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns for 25 minutes. Despite the threat to their lives and health the defenders of this town opened counterfire from authorized infantry small arms," spokesman for the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Maksym Prauta said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

In addition, the mercenaries attacked the Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka using tripod-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns at around 11:00.

"The situation remains escalated near Novotoshkivske in the Luhansk direction. The occupants launched eight 82mm mines on the positions of the Joint Forces Operation from 07:20 to 07:50," the ministry said.

The enemy also opened fire on the Ukrainian positions near Travneve using tripod-mounted and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms.

No casualties among Ukrainian servicemen have been reported as of 12:30.

Tags: #defense_ministry #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:55 04.02.2020
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

14:20 01.02.2020
Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

13:49 01.02.2020
Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Feb 1

Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Feb 1

12:13 01.02.2020
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times

11:45 01.02.2020
Blackout in Khoroshe occurred over road accident with enemy's fighting vehicle, plans to accuse Ukrainian Armed Forces

Blackout in Khoroshe occurred over road accident with enemy's fighting vehicle, plans to accuse Ukrainian Armed Forces

09:57 31.01.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

10:50 24.01.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:47 20.01.2020
One Ukrainian soldier killed, another 10 injured amid enemy attacks on Jan 18 - JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another 10 injured amid enemy attacks on Jan 18 - JFO HQ

12:21 18.01.2020
One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas on Jan 17 – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas on Jan 17 – JFO HQ

10:15 15.01.2020
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Chairman of Chernivtsi regional council informed of suspicion of receiving bribe – SAPO

Minsk agreement contains provisions requiring clarification – French ambassador

Demanding and productive dialogue with Russia needed - French ambassador

Prystaiko participates in first session of Ukrainian-Czech Forum in Prague

Dubilet proposes to link president's, PM's, speaker's bonuses to GDP growth

LATEST

Chairman of Chernivtsi regional council informed of suspicion of receiving bribe – SAPO

France ready to explore 'black boxes' of UIA if Ukraine asks for it – French ambassador

Minsk agreement contains provisions requiring clarification – French ambassador

Demanding and productive dialogue with Russia needed - French ambassador

Prystaiko participates in first session of Ukrainian-Czech Forum in Prague

Dubilet proposes to link president's, PM's, speaker's bonuses to GDP growth

Dubilet: Electronic elections is a way to return youth to voting stations

Rada appoints Denys Shmyhal as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

Rada dismisses Aliona Babak as Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

Suspected novel coronavirus cases not confirmed in Kyiv – Health Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD