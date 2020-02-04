Russia-occupation forces attack Ukrainian positions near Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Travneve, Novotoshkivske

Russia's hybrid military forces have violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas four times on February 4, no casualties have been reported among Ukrainian servicemen, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said.

"The enemy shelled our positions near Maryinka the Donetsk direction from 07:00 using tripod-mounted and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns for 25 minutes. Despite the threat to their lives and health the defenders of this town opened counterfire from authorized infantry small arms," spokesman for the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Maksym Prauta said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

In addition, the mercenaries attacked the Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka using tripod-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns at around 11:00.

"The situation remains escalated near Novotoshkivske in the Luhansk direction. The occupants launched eight 82mm mines on the positions of the Joint Forces Operation from 07:20 to 07:50," the ministry said.

The enemy also opened fire on the Ukrainian positions near Travneve using tripod-mounted and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms.

No casualties among Ukrainian servicemen have been reported as of 12:30.