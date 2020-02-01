Facts

Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Feb 1

The illegal armed groups from the beginning of the day on Saturday carried out one shelling of the positions of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Sharavara has reported.

From 09:25 to 09:50 the enemy using easel anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns fired at the positions of Ukrainian units near the village of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.

According to the Defense Ministry, no casualties among the Ukrainian military are reported.

