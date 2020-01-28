Frisch: Captive swap, simultaneous release of detainees - main humanitarian issues at TCG meetings in Minsk

Coordinator of the working group on humanitarian issues in the Trilateral Contact Group Toni Frisch has said that the exchange and mutual release of detainees are among the priority topics discussed in the framework of the humanitarian subgroup of the TCG in Minsk.

Indeed, many different humanitarian issues are being discussed, including the exchange of detainees, access to people in need of help, especially representatives of the most vulnerable segments of the population. He reminded that the main humanitarian issue was the exchange and simultaneous release of detainees, and the issues of missing people, the opening of new checkpoints were also discussed. And, of course, one of the urgent issues was the issue of Stanytsia Luhanska, Frisch told reporters on the sidelines of the "OSCE in Ukraine in 2019" conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

In his speech, he emphasized that one of the important and constantly discussed issues is access to persons held in Russia-occupied territories not controlled by the government of certain regions of Donetsk (ORLO) and Luhansk (ORLO) regions.