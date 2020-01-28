Albania says achievement of steady ceasefire in Donbas to be on top of OSCE presidency's agenda

Senior Advisor on Eastern Europe in the team of Albania's Chairmanship of the OSCE Elif Caliskan has reported that the country will do its best for ensuring steady ceasefire in Donbas during its presidency in the OSCE.

Despite there have been many agreements on ceasefire, still we fix violations; there are still casualties among the civilian population. This should stop. Of course, from the very beginning we will make every effort to ensure a sustainable truce. And it will always be number one on the agenda of the Albanian presidency, she said at the conference "OSCE in Ukraine in 2019" in Kyiv on Tuesday.

She stressed that Albania "was careful" towards the overcomes of the meeting in the Normandy format in Paris.

Though, according to her, it's very good that it was a withdrawal of forces and resources last year, still there is still much to be done to develop this success in the direction of implementing what the Normandy Four agreed on.