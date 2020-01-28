Facts

13:29 28.01.2020

Albania says achievement of steady ceasefire in Donbas to be on top of OSCE presidency's agenda

1 min read
Albania says achievement of steady ceasefire in Donbas to be on top of OSCE presidency's agenda

 Senior Advisor on Eastern Europe in the team of Albania's Chairmanship of the OSCE Elif Caliskan has reported that the country will do its best for ensuring steady ceasefire in Donbas during its presidency in the OSCE.

Despite there have been many agreements on ceasefire, still we fix violations; there are still casualties among the civilian population. This should stop. Of course, from the very beginning we will make every effort to ensure a sustainable truce. And it will always be number one on the agenda of the Albanian presidency, she said at the conference "OSCE in Ukraine in 2019" in Kyiv on Tuesday.

She stressed that Albania "was careful" towards the overcomes of the meeting in the Normandy format in Paris.

Though, according to her, it's very good that it was a withdrawal of forces and resources last year, still there is still much to be done to develop this success in the direction of implementing what the Normandy Four agreed on.

Tags: #donbas #osce
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:52 27.01.2020
All-Ukrainian NGO Community-Native Donbas created to assist achieving peace in Donbas, reintegration, restoration – Bakhteeva

All-Ukrainian NGO Community-Native Donbas created to assist achieving peace in Donbas, reintegration, restoration – Bakhteeva

11:51 22.01.2020
OSCE to pay maximum attention to building sustainable peace in Donbas – Rama

OSCE to pay maximum attention to building sustainable peace in Donbas – Rama

18:04 20.01.2020
Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

17:10 20.01.2020
Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

15:21 20.01.2020
Ukraine to get in touch with Normandy format counterparts in connection with intensification of shelling in Donbas

Ukraine to get in touch with Normandy format counterparts in connection with intensification of shelling in Donbas

12:48 20.01.2020
OSCE to do its utmost to enable sustainable ceasefire in Donbas – Rama

OSCE to do its utmost to enable sustainable ceasefire in Donbas – Rama

16:52 15.01.2020
Work over lists for next release of detainees in Donbas is underway

Work over lists for next release of detainees in Donbas is underway

15:40 15.01.2020
Ukraine determines another three disengagement sections in Donbas – Zelensky says in phone call with Merkel

Ukraine determines another three disengagement sections in Donbas – Zelensky says in phone call with Merkel

10:15 15.01.2020
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

13:36 07.01.2020
Military record one attack by occupation forces in Donbas since early day

Military record one attack by occupation forces in Donbas since early day

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU Council officially publishes decision to expand sanctions list for elections in Crimea

Embassy of Ukraine in Italy publishes open letter to leadership of Italian TV channel which called Ukraine 'Little Russia'

EU adds seven more people on sanction list including so-called 'governors and election commission members' involved in illegal elections in Crimea

Zelensky's remark that WWII was prompted by 'collusion between totalitarian regimes' unacceptable – Kremlin

Truba submits lawsuit on recognition illegality of his resignation as SBI director

LATEST

EU knows about sensibility of land reform, backs gradual implementation approach – Dombrovskis

'Steinmeier Formula' is mechanism connecting issue of special status with local elections in Donbas – TCG coordinator

EU Council officially publishes decision to expand sanctions list for elections in Crimea

Frisch: Captive swap, simultaneous release of detainees - main humanitarian issues at TCG meetings in Minsk

Embassy of Ukraine in Italy publishes open letter to leadership of Italian TV channel which called Ukraine 'Little Russia'

EU adds seven more people on sanction list including so-called 'governors and election commission members' involved in illegal elections in Crimea

Zelensky's remark that WWII was prompted by 'collusion between totalitarian regimes' unacceptable – Kremlin

Riaboshapka returns previous team of prosecutors on Maidan case

More than 80 cases of harassment of public activists in Ukraine documented by human rights groups in 2019 – report

Constitutional Court refuses to open case on local self-government law for ORDLO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD