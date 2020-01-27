Facts

12:01 27.01.2020

Fire in Culture Ministry building extinguished – Interior Ministry

The fire that took place in Kyiv on Monday morning in the administrative building of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports of Ukraine has been liquidated, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports.

"The fire in the administrative building of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has been eliminated, four people have been rescued," the Interior Ministry said on Facebook on Monday.

Earlier, the State Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine said that at 10:14 on 19 Ivana Franka Street, in a 3-story building on the third floor of the Ministry, a smoke appeared as a result of a fire in the basement of the building.

The capital's headquarters of the State Emergencies Service said that a fire occurred in the basement in the archive room. "At 11:03, a fire of 30 square meters was localized," the State Emergencies Service said.

