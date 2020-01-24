Some 299,000 Ukrainians received Russian citizenship in 2019 – Russian Interior Ministry

In 2019, the Russian Federation granted citizenship to 299,422 citizens of Ukraine, according to statistics on the migration situation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

In January-December last year, it was precisely this number of Ukrainian citizens who received citizenship of the Russian Federation (accepted, restored, recognized).

Also, for this period a decision was made to issue 53,378 residence permits for Ukrainians; all in all, 155,863 Ukrainians currently live in the Russian Federation by residence permit.

In addition, in 2019, citizens of Ukraine received 53,915 temporary residence permits. Currently, 114,537 Ukrainians are residing under such permissions in the Russian Federation.

Also in 2019, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation counted 550,100 citizens of Ukraine who visited the Russian Federation on private visits, 435,500 - for work, 35,300 - for the purpose of study, 56,800 - as tourists and 56,200 for other reasons.