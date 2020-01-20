Ukraine to insist that Iran pass it 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane – Prystaiko

Ukraine still insists that the "black boxes" from the passenger plane of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), which was downed over Tehran on January 8, be passed to it, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko has said.

"In 10 minutes we have a meeting with the Iranian minister. The Iranians are already here. And just what to do with these 'black boxes' is one of the key parts of our conversation. This is the Minister of Infrastructure and Roads. He is the official representative of Iran, his main task is to apologize, acknowledge what happened. We hope that we can go a little further than just political definitions and discuss practical problems. Among them are 'black boxes,'" he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

According to him, the conversation will also concern compensations to the families of the victims, but stressed that lawyers will discuss the topic in more detail.

Prystaiko said the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has already requested a joint investigation into the disaster.

"As you know, the criminal case in Ukraine has already been opened. We will demand the creation of a group that will work together in Iran to collect data, access to all sources of information, negotiations, dispatch data, aviation data, etc.," he said.

As reported, Prystaiko said in parliament on Friday that Ukraine wants Iran's guilt in the downing of an UIA plane in Tehran documented. Ukraine will raise this issue in the UN Security Council.