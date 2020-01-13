SBU investigating case of downed UIA Boeing under three articles of Criminal Code

The Main Investigation Directorate of Ukraine's SBU State Security Service at the behest of the Office of the Prosecutor's General has started a pretrial investigation into the crash of the Boeing 737 airliner of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) under three articles of Ukraine's Criminal Code, the SBU has said.

"The SBU, on behalf of the Office of the Prosecutor's General, has initiated an investigation into the circumstances of the Boeing crash under Part 3 of Article 276 (violation of traffic safety rules or the operation of air transport), Part 2 of Article 115 (intentional homicide) and Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage property) of Ukraine's Criminal Code," the SBU said.

The SBU noted that at this stage of the investigation, information is being collected.

Earlier, the Office of the Prosecutor's General re-qualified criminal proceedings in connection with the crash, taking into account data obtained as a result of cooperation with international partners, Ukrainian experts, as well as Iran's recognition of the fact of a missile strike on a Ukrainian plane.

As reported, a Boeing 737-800 operated by UIA and traveling from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran early on Wednesday morning, killing all 167 passengers and 9 crewmembers on board.

Fatalities included 11 citizens of Ukraine (two passengers and nine crewmembers), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 of Canada, ten of Sweden, four of Afghanistan, and three citizens each of Germany and the United Kingdom.

Iran has taken responsibility for downing the airliner, saying its military accidentally shot the plane down with a surface-to-air missile.