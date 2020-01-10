Facts

16:08 10.01.2020

Social Policy Ministry registers 878 human trafficking victims since 2012, major exploiter is Russia

2 min read
Social Policy Ministry registers 878 human trafficking victims since 2012, major exploiter is Russia

The Social Policy Ministry of Ukraine has assigned 878 people with the status of human trafficking victims since 2012 and the main country which exploits Ukrainian citizens is Russia.

"From 2012 until 2019, the ministry assigned 878 people, including 871 Ukrainian citizens and eight foreigners, with such status [of human trafficking victim]," Deputy Social Policy Minister for European Integration Issues Serhiy Nizhynsky said.

According to the deputy minister, 457 citizens suffered labor trafficking, 244 – sexual exploitation, 57 – were forced into begging, nine people suffered various types of exploitation, 14 children were sold to third parties and one person was exploited for surrogate maternity.

"Today Russia remains the major exploiter of our citizens," Nizhynsky said, adding that more than 240 people were recruited and exploited in Russia.

The United Arab Emirates, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Germany, Poland and Turkey are also among the top ten countries in terms of exploitation of Ukrainian citizens.

However, according to the deputy minister, there is a trend towards exploitation of Ukrainians inside the country.

Since 2012, the ministry assigned with the human trafficking victim status 46 people in Kyiv, 65 in Vinnytsia region, 42 in Volyn region, 53 in Dnipropetrovsk region, 35 in Chernivtsi region, 72 in Kharkiv region, 30 in Donetsk region, 24 in Ivano-Frankivsk region and 18 in Kyiv region.

Tags: #social_policy_ministry #russia #human_trafficking
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:56 10.01.2020
Iran may ask Russia, Ukraine, France, Canada for assistance in deciphering contents of 'black boxes'

Iran may ask Russia, Ukraine, France, Canada for assistance in deciphering contents of 'black boxes'

12:26 09.01.2020
Ukraine's gas TSO chief hopes Ukraine, Russia to return to cooperation in sphere of storing gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities

Ukraine's gas TSO chief hopes Ukraine, Russia to return to cooperation in sphere of storing gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities

16:13 03.01.2020
PIB managed by Russia's VEB to hand over banking license – agenda of shareholders' meeting

PIB managed by Russia's VEB to hand over banking license – agenda of shareholders' meeting

15:21 03.01.2020
Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

Belarus suspends export of petroleum products from Jan 1

13:39 03.01.2020
Economy ministry developing action plan if suspension of Russian oil shipments to Belarus effects situation in Ukraine

Economy ministry developing action plan if suspension of Russian oil shipments to Belarus effects situation in Ukraine

09:54 03.01.2020
Belneftekhim confirms suspension of crude shipments from Russia to Belarusian refineries from Jan 1

Belneftekhim confirms suspension of crude shipments from Russia to Belarusian refineries from Jan 1

18:34 31.12.2019
Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

16:51 27.12.2019
Ukrtransnafta, Transneft transfer jurisdiction of hearing disputes over transit contract from Russia to Singapore – Ukrtransnafta director general

Ukrtransnafta, Transneft transfer jurisdiction of hearing disputes over transit contract from Russia to Singapore – Ukrtransnafta director general

13:55 26.12.2019
Russian, Ukraine gas talks under way in Vienna

Russian, Ukraine gas talks under way in Vienna

17:19 25.12.2019
Poroshenko demands convening of NSDC, imposition of sanctions against direct gas supplies from Russia

Poroshenko demands convening of NSDC, imposition of sanctions against direct gas supplies from Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian experts being on UIA plane crash site near Tehran do not confirm using of bulldozers

U.S. ready to offer assistance to Ukraine in UIA's flight crash investigation

NSDC Secretary meets with Ambassadors of Canada, UK, Sweden to discuss investigation into causes of UIA plane crash in Iran

Zelensky, Prystaiko meet with U.S. reps in Kyiv, receive important data on aircraft crash in Tehran

Prosecutor General's Office asks Canadian side to provide available info on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

LATEST

Ukrainian experts being on UIA plane crash site near Tehran do not confirm using of bulldozers

U.S. ready to offer assistance to Ukraine in UIA's flight crash investigation

NSDC Secretary meets with Ambassadors of Canada, UK, Sweden to discuss investigation into causes of UIA plane crash in Iran

France ready to participate in investigation into UIA plane crash in Tehran

Several dozen psychologists helping families of plane crash victims in Iran free of charge

Zelensky, Prystaiko meet with U.S. reps in Kyiv, receive important data on aircraft crash in Tehran

U.S. satellite detected heat signature of two missiles as they approach the airliner

Prosecutor General's Office asks Canadian side to provide available info on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Families of Ukrainians killed in plane crash in Iran interviewed, DNA samples taken

One KIA, one WIA amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD