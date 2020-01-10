Zelensky, Prystaiko meet with U.S. reps in Kyiv, receive important data on aircraft crash in Tehran

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko announces that the leadership of Ukraine has received important data on the crash of the Ukrainian airliner near Tehran during a meeting with the leadership of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

"Together with President Volodymyr Zelensky we met with representatives of the United States, in particular, with interim charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy Kristina Kvien. We received important data that will be processed by our specialists," Prystaiko wrote on his Twitter.

According to him, Zelensky and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are expected to talk at 15:00 (Kyiv time).