Facts

13:20 04.01.2020

Russia-led forces do not let OSCE SMM into territories near border – Ukrainian JCCC

1 min read
Russia-led forces do not let OSCE SMM into territories near border – Ukrainian JCCC

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) is again restricted from observing the territories in the border districts not controlled by the government of Ukraine, the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) dealing with ceasefire issues and stabilizing the sides in Donbas reported.

"In its daily report as of January 3, 2020, the OSCE SMM informed about the cases of banning the mission's patrol from staying at the checkpoints on the border with Russia. The mission's patrol was asked by Russia-led armed groups to leave the checkpoint near Dolzhanske on December 31 and the checkpoints near Izvaryne and Severny on January 2," the Joint Forces Operation headquarters said in a statement on its official page in Facebook.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC underlined that such actions could be aimed at concealing supplies of armament, military equipment and fuel, transportation of military personnel or movement of forces from Russia to the territory uncontrolled by the Ukrainian government.

Tags: #donbas #osce #jccc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:42 03.01.2020
Putin, Macron praise prisoner exchange between Kyiv, Donbas, welcome package gas transport deal

Putin, Macron praise prisoner exchange between Kyiv, Donbas, welcome package gas transport deal

10:09 03.01.2020
No casualties reported amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported amid four enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

19:05 29.12.2019
Ukraine's SBU publishes lists with names of Ukrainians freed in Donbas prisoner swap

Ukraine's SBU publishes lists with names of Ukrainians freed in Donbas prisoner swap

16:22 29.12.2019
Donbas prisoner swap completed, 76 freed Ukrainians in Ukraine-controlled territory – Zelensky's office

Donbas prisoner swap completed, 76 freed Ukrainians in Ukraine-controlled territory – Zelensky's office

13:56 29.12.2019
Kyiv to release 80 people, Donbas 'republics' 120 under exchange formula they agreed upon

Kyiv to release 80 people, Donbas 'republics' 120 under exchange formula they agreed upon

13:54 29.12.2019
First 25 Ukrainians freed in new major prisoner swap in Donbas

First 25 Ukrainians freed in new major prisoner swap in Donbas

13:27 26.12.2019
Eighteen civilians killed in Donbas in 2019 - OSCE SMM

Eighteen civilians killed in Donbas in 2019 - OSCE SMM

13:41 25.12.2019
Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

18:33 20.12.2019
PGO finds another evidence of Russian army presence in Donbas

PGO finds another evidence of Russian army presence in Donbas

15:41 20.12.2019
EU allocates additional EUR 8 mln for vulnerable people affected by Donbas conflict

EU allocates additional EUR 8 mln for vulnerable people affected by Donbas conflict

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Chumak introduces prosecutors of Rivne and Ternopil regions

Electoral Code becomes effective in Ukraine

Zelensky: in 2020 Ukraine should be united every day, this must become national idea for Ukrainians

Mutual approval of lists for future release should start in Jan 2020, release of captives can occur this winter – Zelensky's press secretary

Zelensky, Putin discuss prisoner swap, hail gas transit contract in phone call – Ukrainian presidential administration

LATEST

Ukrainian army to receive military simulators, level of training base supply to reach 60% in 2020

Investigative experiment carried out with Sheremet murder suspect Kuzmenko – police

Ukraine concerned about escalation of situation in Middle East after attacks in Iraq – Foreign Ministry

Chumak introduces prosecutors of Rivne and Ternopil regions

Law enforcement officers stop activities of 15 illegal gambling venues from Dec 27, 2019 that tried to restart their work – Honcharuk

Windrose to launch flights from Kyiv to three Italian cities from May 2020

Youth mobility program starts in April 2020

Ukraine's tax service starts testing new online service

New head of U.S. Embassy in Ukraine appeals to Ukrainians

Ukrainian soldier injured in military tent camp in Mykolaiv region due to fire

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD