Facts

15:12 28.12.2019

Prisoner swap could take place on Dec 29 – Zelensky

1 min read
Prisoner swap could take place on Dec 29 – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed information that Ukrainian citizens illegally held in Russia could be released on December 29, though the verification of these lists has not yet been completed, the presidential press service said.

"An exchange [of captives] is expected to take place tomorrow. We look forward to it. However, the verification of all these people has not yet been completed," Zelensky told reporters in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Tags: #prisoners #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:52 28.12.2019
Odesa terrorists to be swapped for Ukrainian prisoners – media

Odesa terrorists to be swapped for Ukrainian prisoners – media

14:17 28.12.2019
Zelensky signs Election Code

Zelensky signs Election Code

11:48 28.12.2019
Zelensky welcomes receipt of $2.9 bln Gazprom payment to Naftogaz Ukrainy

Zelensky welcomes receipt of $2.9 bln Gazprom payment to Naftogaz Ukrainy

12:29 27.12.2019
Zelensky appoints Iryna Venediktova as acting SBI director – decree

Zelensky appoints Iryna Venediktova as acting SBI director – decree

10:06 27.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on issuance of documents of citizens living in ATO/JFO or displaced persons

Zelensky signs law on issuance of documents of citizens living in ATO/JFO or displaced persons

19:09 26.12.2019
Zelensky presents sportsmen of Deaflympics national team with state awards

Zelensky presents sportsmen of Deaflympics national team with state awards

14:16 26.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on control of electricity prices in conditions of not enough competition

Zelensky signs law on control of electricity prices in conditions of not enough competition

13:58 26.12.2019
Zelensky signs bill on lending state-owned, municipal property into law

Zelensky signs bill on lending state-owned, municipal property into law

11:43 26.12.2019
Almost every second Ukrainian considers Zelensky politician of the year, Poroshenko follows him – poll

Almost every second Ukrainian considers Zelensky politician of the year, Poroshenko follows him – poll

09:58 24.12.2019
Zelensky signs law that grants status of combat veterans to volunteers

Zelensky signs law that grants status of combat veterans to volunteers

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO confirms ex-Berkut riot policemen on prisoner exchange lists – media

Odesa terrorists to be swapped for Ukrainian prisoners – media

Zelensky signs Election Code

Kharkiv Sports Palace terrorist attack suspects found guilty, but released for swap

Ukrainian PM: gas talks continue, give us one, two days more

LATEST

PGO confirms ex-Berkut riot policemen on prisoner exchange lists – media

Klitschko opens traffic on Shuliavsky overpass

Poroshenko's party demands Rada set up commission to probe Presidential Office's meddling in law enforcement's work

Kharkiv Sports Palace terrorist attack suspects found guilty, but released for swap

E-catalog of Ukrainian burial sites presented in Czech Republic

Dynamo Kyiv fined at UAH 300,000 due to fans' behavior during match with Desna

Razumkov signs Electoral Code

Ukrainian PM: gas talks continue, give us one, two days more

Plane crash in Kazakhstan kills 12, injures 49 – Interior Ministry's update

Bill on defense procurement provides that info on half of state defense order will be open – Zahorodniuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD