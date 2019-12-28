Prisoner swap could take place on Dec 29 – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed information that Ukrainian citizens illegally held in Russia could be released on December 29, though the verification of these lists has not yet been completed, the presidential press service said.

"An exchange [of captives] is expected to take place tomorrow. We look forward to it. However, the verification of all these people has not yet been completed," Zelensky told reporters in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.