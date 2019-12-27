Facts

09:56 27.12.2019

Bill on defense procurement provides that info on half of state defense order will be open – Zahorodniuk

2 min read
Bill on defense procurement provides that info on half of state defense order will be open – Zahorodniuk

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Zahorodniuk states that the draft law on defense procurement provides for the general availability of at least half of the information on the state defense order.

"Now, as you know, the entire state defense order is completely secret, 100% ... We do not think that this is in the interests of Ukraine, therefore a number of amendments will be introduced to the law on state secrets in the next law, which we are currently adopting to be able to open up at least 50% of the state defense order. We will work to open more," he said at a briefing at the Ministry of Defense.

According to Zahorodniuk, the specific amount of open information will be decided each year separately by decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

He called this law "absolutely revolutionary," since it completely changes the defense procurement system in the country and provides for the transition to a single procurement plan for the entire range of goods and services.

"Firstly, the procurement plan should be tied to the strategy ... There should be clear understanding of why we chose this particular machinery, why the choice was made for such models, and not made for others. This answer should be absolutely open and understandable for the society, the expert community, and, of course, for the military," he explained.

The minister emphasized the importance of competition and said that consultations with suppliers should be held before a tender is announced.

Tags: #defense #zahorodniuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:18 10.12.2019
Zahorodniuk following Normandy Summit: There is high probability agreements could be disrupted at any stage, but progress achieved

Zahorodniuk following Normandy Summit: There is high probability agreements could be disrupted at any stage, but progress achieved

10:47 27.11.2019
Pilot project of territorial defense being implemented in Kherson region according to Estonian model – Defense minister

Pilot project of territorial defense being implemented in Kherson region according to Estonian model – Defense minister

09:40 25.11.2019
Ukrainian, Canadian defense ministers discuss state, prospects of defense cooperation between countries

Ukrainian, Canadian defense ministers discuss state, prospects of defense cooperation between countries

13:51 14.11.2019
Defense minister calls Russia enemy, says financial, economic relations impossible with it

Defense minister calls Russia enemy, says financial, economic relations impossible with it

12:55 14.11.2019
Russia's military threats to Ukraine in Black and Azov seas keep growing – Zahorodniuk

Russia's military threats to Ukraine in Black and Azov seas keep growing – Zahorodniuk

10:01 11.11.2019
Ukrainian defense minister sees no threat of pending Russia's invasion

Ukrainian defense minister sees no threat of pending Russia's invasion

16:19 01.11.2019
Ukraine ready to join NATO Mission Iraq

Ukraine ready to join NATO Mission Iraq

11:32 31.10.2019
Ukraine would like to become integral member of NATO group in Black Sea – defense minister

Ukraine would like to become integral member of NATO group in Black Sea – defense minister

11:28 24.10.2019
Ukraine's defense minister to meet with Stoltenberg, defense chiefs of UK, Canada, Lithuania, Poland and US

Ukraine's defense minister to meet with Stoltenberg, defense chiefs of UK, Canada, Lithuania, Poland and US

17:59 10.10.2019
Ukraine to make test purchase of Javelin complexes by year's end – Defense minister

Ukraine to make test purchase of Javelin complexes by year's end – Defense minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky appoints Iryna Venediktova as acting SBI director – decree

Zelensky signs law on issuance of documents of citizens living in ATO/JFO or displaced persons

Defense Ministry signs contract for delivery of second batch of U.S. Javelin

U.S. Embassy hopes for review of sale of Motor Sich with new investors

Zvirobiy submits claim against Truba on forgery in office

LATEST

Zelensky appoints Iryna Venediktova as acting SBI director – decree

Plane crash in Kazakhstan kills 12, injures 49 – Interior Ministry's update

Zelensky signs law on issuance of documents of citizens living in ATO/JFO or displaced persons

Defense Ministry signs contract for delivery of second batch of U.S. Javelin

U.S. Embassy hopes for review of sale of Motor Sich with new investors

Zvirobiy submits claim against Truba on forgery in office

State Film Agency allocates UAH 49 mln for Babyn Yar cinema production by Loznytsia

NABU carries searches at Information Policy Ministry

PGO ceases to exist as institution from 2020 – Riaboshapka

Zelensky signs bill on lending state-owned, municipal property into law

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD