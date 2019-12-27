Bill on defense procurement provides that info on half of state defense order will be open – Zahorodniuk

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Zahorodniuk states that the draft law on defense procurement provides for the general availability of at least half of the information on the state defense order.

"Now, as you know, the entire state defense order is completely secret, 100% ... We do not think that this is in the interests of Ukraine, therefore a number of amendments will be introduced to the law on state secrets in the next law, which we are currently adopting to be able to open up at least 50% of the state defense order. We will work to open more," he said at a briefing at the Ministry of Defense.

According to Zahorodniuk, the specific amount of open information will be decided each year separately by decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

He called this law "absolutely revolutionary," since it completely changes the defense procurement system in the country and provides for the transition to a single procurement plan for the entire range of goods and services.

"Firstly, the procurement plan should be tied to the strategy ... There should be clear understanding of why we chose this particular machinery, why the choice was made for such models, and not made for others. This answer should be absolutely open and understandable for the society, the expert community, and, of course, for the military," he explained.

The minister emphasized the importance of competition and said that consultations with suppliers should be held before a tender is announced.