10:55 26.12.2019

Odesa College fire kills director of Institute of Marine Biology of Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences

Odesa College fire kills director of Institute of Marine Biology of Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences

Experts identified the bodies of all 16 people killed in fire in the administrative building of the College of Economics, Law and the Hotel and Restaurant Business on 25 Troyitskaya Street in Odesa, the local online ezine Dumska has reported.

"Director of the Institute of Marine Biology, National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Doctor of Biological Sciences Borys Oleksandrov has been the last person identified. Last respects for Borys Heorhiyovych will be given at the Biological Faculty of Mechnikov Odesa National University on December 27," a note reads.

As reported, a fire broke out on the third floor of a 6-story educational building in the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business at 10:12 on December 4, the area of which reached 4,000 square meters. At 14:18, the fire was localized but not extinguished as of the morning of December 5.

A criminal case was opened under Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety requirements established by law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On December 12, the State Emergency Service reported that as of 07:00 the death toll of fire victims at Odesa College increased to 16 people and 30 people were injured. The rescue operation was finished on December 12.

On December 17, Head of the Police of Odesa region Oleh Bekh said that according to a preliminary conclusion of the cause of the fire in the educational building of the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business, provided to the police by representatives of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Ukraine, the fire occurred due to a fault in the wiring or household appliances.

