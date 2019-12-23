Facts

19:01 23.12.2019

TCG agrees terms of mutual release of captives before year end during video linkup – Olifer

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the armed conflict in Donbas during a video conference on Monday have agreed on the exchange of detained persons in the certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions before the end of 2019, Darya Olifer, the spokesperson for Ukrainian envoy to the TCG Leonid Kuchma, said.

"An agreement on the mutual release of detainees before the end of the year was made during the Trilateral Contact Group video conference, as envisioned by the results of the Normandy Four summit in Paris," Olifer said on Facebook.

