Russia, Ukraine didn't discuss direct gas shipments as they were focused on transit – Kozak

Russian and Ukrainian officials and gas managers did not discuss direct deliveries of Russian gas at the negotiations on December 19 and 20 as they were concentrated on agreeing on the terms of gas transport across Ukraine, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told journalists on Saturday.

Asked about direct gas deliveries to Ukraine, Kozak said there are priorities that are more urgent. "All these problems should be settled before the New Year's so that this shouldn't poison our relations. We need to settle our mutual claims and remove them," he said.

"We should resolve pressing issues related to the transport of gas to consumers and, what counts most, to settle all mutual claims and lawsuits. Yes, this should be done this week, this is a very tight deadline and these are heightened obligations, but we have evaluated them. Both the Ukrainian side and Gazprom [acknowledged] that this can well be done within this timeframe," he said.

"We will talk about this as well after the New Year holidays. We have agreed that we will consider this opportunity," he said.

The parties haven't yet scheduled a new meeting, but "we are light on our feet," he said.