18:33 20.12.2019

PGO finds another evidence of Russian army presence in Donbas

PGO finds another evidence of Russian army presence in Donbas

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has recorded another evidence of Russia's military presence in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.

After a shooting attack by an illegal armed group in the so-called "LPR" [the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic], the prosecutors of the department for control over proceedings on the crimes committed under conditions of the military conflict examined the scene and discovered a used item of ordnance.

"It was a grenade launched from the RShG-1 Tavolga grenade launcher produced in Russia in 2006. The Armed Forces of Ukraine never used and are not using the RShG-1 Tavolga grenade launchers," the PGO said.

It also added that the evidence will be used in the Ukraine v. Russia cases in international and national courts.

