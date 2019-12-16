Facts

10:55 16.12.2019

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted seven attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire seven times on December 15. Two Ukrainian soldiers were reported as wounded in action," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Monday morning.

Ukrainian positions near the town of Svitlodarsk, and the villages of Lebedynske, Luhanske, Krymske, Khutir Vilny, and Zaitseve came under attacks.

