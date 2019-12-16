Facts

Cybersecurity is key component of national security - NSDC Secretary Danilov

 Cybersecurity is one of the most important priorities for the NSDC of Ukraine, Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov stressed this during the meeting with the delegation of U.S. Senate staff.

"In the next five to ten years, cyber weapons will become the number one in the world, even nuclear weapons will take back seat," the press service of the NSDC quoted Danilov as saying.

In this regard, Danilov called cybersecurity a key component of national security. In this context, the NSDC Secretary informed about the work on the updated Cybersecurity Strategy and noted that the NSD Staff is working on the development of the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity (NCCC) in accordance with modern challenges, the main task of which is to identify, forecast possible and identify real cyberthreats, as well as to provide the NSDC with analytical materials. It is noted that the NCCC will interact with similar centers of partner countries.

In their turn, members of the U.S. delegation noted that Ukraine is responding to cyberattacks. U.S. Senate staff stressed unanimous support for Ukraine in the Congress and the Senate, which was particularly testified by the allocation of $300 million military aid, as well as by introducing sanctions against the Russian energy industry.

The parties emphasized that cyberattacks are "huge challenges" for Ukraine and the U.S., exchanged experience of their prevention and localization, and emphasized the importance and potential of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of combating cyber incidents.

Tags: #nsdc #cybersecurity #danilov
