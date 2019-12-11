Facts

10:52 11.12.2019

Zerkal: Most positive outcome of Normandy format meeting - discussion of gas issue 'without betrayal'

1 min read
Zerkal: Most positive outcome of Normandy format meeting - discussion of gas issue 'without betrayal'

Olena Zerkal, the ex-deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine for European integration, considers the discussion of the gas issue "without betrayal" (zrady) a positive outcome of the meeting of the Normandy Four leaders in Paris.

"The most positive thing is that even an exchange of views took place on gas, which did not lead to any betrayal. This is very positive. In my opinion, it's very positive that Naftogaz was able to voice to Putin himself the result of the Stockholm arbitration, and that it's not a political decision and it must be implemented, and that nothing will prevent Ukraine from demanding compensation from Russia for losses incurred by Gazprom in Ukraine," Zerkal told on the air of the Pryamiy channel.

She also noted that the final communiqué of the meeting looks better than she expected.

"I can say that the documenting of the Steinmeier formula in the communiqué itself looks a little too much for me. But as I understand it, it was a compromise that was consciously made," Zerkal added.

Tags: #normandy_format #zerkal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:39 10.12.2019
New dynamics in Normandy format talks represent window of opportunity for Minsk accords implementation – Ukraine's Mission to EU

New dynamics in Normandy format talks represent window of opportunity for Minsk accords implementation – Ukraine's Mission to EU

16:18 10.12.2019
Zahorodniuk following Normandy Summit: There is high probability agreements could be disrupted at any stage, but progress achieved

Zahorodniuk following Normandy Summit: There is high probability agreements could be disrupted at any stage, but progress achieved

15:38 10.12.2019
Crimean Tatars out of list of persons to be exchanged according to Paris summit document – Chubarov

Crimean Tatars out of list of persons to be exchanged according to Paris summit document – Chubarov

13:54 10.12.2019
Three 'humanitarian' disengagement areas to be coordinated in Minsk by late March – Zelensky

Three 'humanitarian' disengagement areas to be coordinated in Minsk by late March – Zelensky

12:51 10.12.2019
'We need dialogue and a result, and not to come and spit at someone', Zelensky replying to question about naming Putin, Russia aggressors

'We need dialogue and a result, and not to come and spit at someone', Zelensky replying to question about naming Putin, Russia aggressors

12:07 10.12.2019
Legislation on Donbas special status to be extended – Zelensky

Legislation on Donbas special status to be extended – Zelensky

11:39 10.12.2019
Zelensky didn't cross any 'red lines' at Normandy Format summit - organizing committee of rally near President's Office

Zelensky didn't cross any 'red lines' at Normandy Format summit - organizing committee of rally near President's Office

11:38 10.12.2019
Protests in Ukraine could serve as Moscow's arguments at talks – Zelensky

Protests in Ukraine could serve as Moscow's arguments at talks – Zelensky

11:17 10.12.2019
Zelensky declines to speak of Normandy Four summit results as victory or defeat

Zelensky declines to speak of Normandy Four summit results as victory or defeat

10:52 10.12.2019
Zelensky so far doesn't know how to supervise Donbas ceasefire

Zelensky so far doesn't know how to supervise Donbas ceasefire

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky expects EU to extend Russia sanctions until its territorial integrity is fully restored

EU could change sanctions against Russia only after settlement of Ukrainian conflict – Borrell

Ukraine thanks countries for support for tough resolution on Crimea at UN General Assembly

SBI opens case on possible treason by Poroshenko when signing Minsk accords

TCG in Minsk to discuss captive swap in detail – Lutkovska

LATEST

Zelensky expects EU to extend Russia sanctions until its territorial integrity is fully restored

JFO: Russia-occupation forces wearing JCCC patches in disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska

Leaders of Servant of the People register in Rada bill to extend special order of local govt in ORDLO for a year

EU could change sanctions against Russia only after settlement of Ukrainian conflict – Borrell

Ukraine thanks countries for support for tough resolution on Crimea at UN General Assembly

SBI opens case on possible treason by Poroshenko when signing Minsk accords

TCG in Minsk to discuss captive swap in detail – Lutkovska

Lack of amnesty law in Ukraine could turn Donbas into Srebrenica - Putin

Donbas residents have to 'be lured to join Ukrainian-language space' as soon as they find it possible - Ukrainian language ombudsman

Ukraine to take into account Venice Commission's conclusions on state language law to some extent – Monakhova

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD