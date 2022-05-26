Ukraine reliable transit country for energy to Europe, but interested in blocking any financial flows for Russia – Zerkal

Ukraine is a reliable transit country for energy resources to Europe, but in the wartime conditions it is interested in cutting off all financial sources for the Russian aggressor as soon as possible, adviser to the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Lana Zerkal has said.

"Hungary complains that it depends on the Druzhba oil pipeline. But, firstly, it already refused Russian oil when it was contaminated with chlorine in 2019, and secondly, this oil pipeline passes through Ukrainian territory, and there is a war in Ukraine and our interest in the speedy shutdown of all financial sources that feed this war to Russia," she wrote on her Facebook page.

According to Zerkal, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's blocking of the oil embargo splits Europe's unity on this issue, and also increases the price of oil and oil products, as the market is nervous in the face of such uncertainty.

"I understand that some people liked the facts I voiced, others didn't. Facts are stubborn things. But, to calm the situation, it should be clarified that the official position of the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy on this matter remains unchanged. Ukraine is a reliable transit country for energy resources to Europe," she added.

Zerkal also recalled that the embargo on the purchase of Russian oil is not the only way to deprive Russians of billions of dollars in income.

"For some reason, we stopped promoting Ukraine's proposal to accumulate funds for the sale of Russian energy resources on a separate escrow account," she stressed.