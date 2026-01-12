Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:12 12.01.2026

Ministry: 5 cultural institutions restored since 2022

2 min read

Five cultural institutions under the management of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine have been restored since February 24, 2022, the department has said.

"According to the information available to the Ministry of Culture, as of December 25, 2025, starting from February 24, 2022, some 2,446 cultural institutions of all types have been damaged, of which 498 were destroyed... Starting from February 24, 2022, five cultural institutions under the management of the Ministry of Culture have been restored," the ministry's response to the request of Interfax-Ukraine.

It is noted that during the past year, measures were taken to restore four cultural institutions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Culture, namely: work on dismantling dangerous building structures was completed and measures are being taken to restore the assembly hall of Mykhailo Boichuk Kyiv State Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design; the heating system of the main building of Korolenko Kharkiv State Scientific Library is being repaired (restored) in order to preserve the funds and the building itself, an architectural monument; the heating, water supply and sewage system of the academic building of Kotliarevsky Kharkiv National University of Arts is being repaired (restored); work has begun to restore and strengthen the building at Odesa Stoliarsky State Music Lyceum.

As reported, in 2025, as a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 307 cultural heritage monuments and 261 cultural infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged. In total, 1,640 cultural heritage sites and 2,446 cultural infrastructure sites have been destroyed since the start of the full-scale invasion.

In Ukraine, 808 sports infrastructure sites and 147 youth infrastructure sites have been damaged since the start of the full-scale war, and about 66 sports infrastructure sites and ten youth infrastructure sites have been restored.

Tags: #culture #institutions

