Ukraine may receive up to EUR1.5 bln in revenue from electricity exports in 2022 - Zerkal

Ukraine can receive up to EUR1.5 billion in revenue from electricity exports in 2022, Lana Zerkal, the advisor to the Energy Minister of Ukraine, said.

"We can say that by the end of the year, under all normal circumstances, we will be able to earn somewhere around EUR1.5 billion," she told Suspilne on Wednesday.

Zerkal noted that amid the military aggression of the Russian Federation, the demand for electricity within Ukraine has significantly decreased, and the country has a surplus of generating capacities, which makes it possible to increase exports to Europe.

As reported, since March 16, 2022, the Ukrainian energy system has been operating synchronously with the European continental network ENTSO-E. Transmission system operators of Continental Europe in early June gave a positive response to the request of Ukrenergo to resume commercial electricity exports from Ukraine.

Ukraine in January-April 2022 increased its revenue from electricity exports by 2.6 times (by $87.11 million) compared to the same period in 2021 - up to $141.05 million. In the four months, electricity was supplied to Slovakia for $48.968 million, Hungary - for $40.408 million, Romania - for $29.274 million, other countries - for $22.4 million.