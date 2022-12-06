Economy

16:48 06.12.2022

Ukraine likely to need gas imports in Feb-March – adviser to Energy Minister

3 min read
 Ukraine will need to import gas in February-March, given the increase in its use for heat and electricity generation due to damage of Ukraine's power system by Russian shelling, Lana Zerkal, adviser to the Energy Minister, said.

"The important thing is what will be the scenario for using gas. If gas is really now becoming critical in terms of heating, and in the event of a power failure, it can be used to support critical infrastructure, that is, the use of gas turbines, then the issue of sufficiency of gas volumes comes to the fore. How much we have to buy is a matter of calculation. But, in my opinion, in February-March we will definitely need to import gas," Zerkal said on the air of the National Telethon United News on Friday.

At the same time, she recalled that, according to a government resolution, by the beginning of the heating season, Ukraine had to pump 19 billion cubic meters of gas into underground storage facilities (as of October 20, the reserves reached 14.2 billion).

At the same time, Zerkal drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has always used about 20 billion cubic meters of gas per year, and 14 billion cubic meters of gas with which its storage facilities are now filled, these are already reduced volumes, taking into account the decrease in consumption, including by industrial consumers, due to the war.

At the same time, according to her, one should not forget about the volumes of buffer gas, which should always be in UGS facilities.

"There is so-called buffer gas that cannot be raised, and this is at least 4.5 billion cubic meters. In this case, it is possible to say that 14 billion cubic meters of gas is enough for us, but they must be physically available. Therefore, in cold months, in order to ensure supplies at the so-called peak moments, we need to be sure that we will be able to get gas from imports," Zerkal is convinced.

She noted that there is gas for purchase, but the issue is its financing for Ukraine.

"The Europeans have fully secured the availability of the resource. According to estimates published by Bloomberg, at the end of the season, UGS facilities [in Europe] will have approximately 53% of the reserves. There is the resource. Now a lot of ships are being unloaded, deliveries are continuing, as they say, from the wheels. So there is no lack of gas in Europe. Prices are discussed more. And here the question is for us, what are we going to buy it for," Zerkal emphasized.

Nevertheless, the adviser to the Minister of Energy stressed that "there is no longer a question of how much gas costs, but a question that it is needed for the survival of our citizens."

