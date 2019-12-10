Facts

18:07 10.12.2019

TCG in Minsk to discuss captive swap in detail – Lutkovska

2 min read
The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk on December 18 will discuss the issue of exchanging held persons in the light of the decisions of the Normandy Four meeting in Paris, said representative of Ukraine in the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk Valeria Lutkovska.

"There will be a regular meeting [TCG), during which we will discuss the political impetus received from the Normandy," Lutkovska told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

Answering a clarifying question on the quantity of exchanged persons, she noted: "I won't name the exact number, because there will be a decision on December 18."

Earlier, Russian media, citing Donetsk authorities, said that before the New Year an exchange of held persons between Kyiv and officials of Russia-occupied Donetsk region could take place according to the "88 for 53" formula, and this topic will be discussed on December 18 at the next meeting of the humanitarian subgroup in Minsk.

As reported, the leaders of the Normandy Four countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) agreed in Paris on Monday to facilitate the exchange of parties to the conflict of all detainees until December 31 this year. At the same time, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope to reporters that by the end of the year 72 Ukrainians will return home as part of the captive exchange.

