Facts

16:31 07.12.2019

Police detect first suspects in Odesa college fire case

1 min read
Police detect first suspects in Odesa college fire case

The police have detected two suspects in the case on the fire at the educational building in the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business.

"On the results of investigative procedures, notifications of suspicion are being prepared for two people. They will be sent to the prosecutor's office of Odesa region and, upon approval, presented to the suspects. However, these are just preliminary results. There might appear more suspects during the further investigative procedures," Deputy Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region Serhiy Shaikhet said at a press briefing.

He added that the police have questioned more than 150 people and scheduled more than two dozens of forensic inquiries. The site of the fire has been regularly inspected since December 5.

Tags: #colleges #odesa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:02 07.12.2019
Number of people who died after Odesa college fire rises to five – Emergency Service

Number of people who died after Odesa college fire rises to five – Emergency Service

16:51 06.12.2019
Number of people who died after Odesa college fire rises to three – police

Number of people who died after Odesa college fire rises to three – police

11:19 05.12.2019
One person dies, 27 people hospitalized, 14 missing after Odesa college fire

One person dies, 27 people hospitalized, 14 missing after Odesa college fire

13:19 04.12.2019
Woman dies after fire at Odesa College

Woman dies after fire at Odesa College

12:30 04.12.2019
12 PEOPLE HURT IN ODESA FIRE, INCL FOUR FIREMEN. EVACUATION COMPLETED – STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

12 PEOPLE HURT IN ODESA FIRE, INCL FOUR FIREMEN. EVACUATION COMPLETED – STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

12:13 04.12.2019
Nine people hospitalized due to fire in Odesa College, with fire area up to 2,000 sq m

Nine people hospitalized due to fire in Odesa College, with fire area up to 2,000 sq m

12:01 04.12.2019
Fire area in Odesa College increased to 1,000 sq m, building destruction under threat

Fire area in Odesa College increased to 1,000 sq m, building destruction under threat

11:19 04.12.2019
Building of Economics, Law, Hotel and Restaurant Business College in Odesa on fire - State Emergency Service

Building of Economics, Law, Hotel and Restaurant Business College in Odesa on fire - State Emergency Service

16:32 22.11.2019
PGO jointly with SBU raiding Odesa seaport in UAH 54 mln embezzlement case

PGO jointly with SBU raiding Odesa seaport in UAH 54 mln embezzlement case

16:17 21.08.2019
One more victim of Odesa hotel fire identified

One more victim of Odesa hotel fire identified

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine not removing Crimea issue from agenda – NSDC secretary

Ukraine has scenarios for any outcome of Normandy Format meeting – NSDC secretary

NSDC approves scenario of possible developments after Normandy Format summit – Danilov

Zelensky goes to Paris 'armed with certain information' from special services – NSDC secretary

Popular assembly to gather on Maidan on Sunday in support of Ukraine, not to protest – Poroshenko

LATEST

Ukraine not removing Crimea issue from agenda – NSDC secretary

Ukraine has scenarios for any outcome of Normandy Format meeting – NSDC secretary

NSDC approves scenario of possible developments after Normandy Format summit – Danilov

Zelensky goes to Paris 'armed with certain information' from special services – NSDC secretary

Popular assembly to gather on Maidan on Sunday in support of Ukraine, not to protest – Poroshenko

Mass events involving dozens of thousands participants to be held in Kyiv on Dec 8-9

Zelensky notes Russia's readiness for Donbas peace talks and Ukraine's strong positions in Paris

Zelensky confirms Ukraine would like to hold local elections throughout Ukraine, incl. occupied Donbas

Zelensky: Ukraine has "different plan" to retake eastern border with Russia

Zelensky: Extension of Donbas 'special status' to be decided after Normandy summit; Constitution could be changed only as part of decentralization

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD