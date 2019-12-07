Police detect first suspects in Odesa college fire case

The police have detected two suspects in the case on the fire at the educational building in the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business.

"On the results of investigative procedures, notifications of suspicion are being prepared for two people. They will be sent to the prosecutor's office of Odesa region and, upon approval, presented to the suspects. However, these are just preliminary results. There might appear more suspects during the further investigative procedures," Deputy Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region Serhiy Shaikhet said at a press briefing.

He added that the police have questioned more than 150 people and scheduled more than two dozens of forensic inquiries. The site of the fire has been regularly inspected since December 5.