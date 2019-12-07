Ukraine has scenarios for any outcome of Normandy Format meeting – NSDC secretary

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said that Ukraine has scenarios for any outcome of the upcoming Normandy Format summit due on December 9.

"We have options for any case: if we do not reach an agreement, if we reach an agreement partially, if we reach an agreement in full. We have five options for any case. All central agencies, the Armed Forces, all special services are prepared for any of these scenarios," he told Channel 5 reporters following the meeting.

"There might be an escalation of the conflict, or the conflict might stop. Everything depends on the outcome of the talks in the Normandy Format," Danilov said.