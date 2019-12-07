Facts

12:02 07.12.2019

Number of people who died after Odesa college fire rises to five – Emergency Service

Rescuers found another body in the debris of the burnt out building of the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business in the early hours of Saturday, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

"Five people died as a result of the fire. As of 06:30 on December 7, the emergency management activities continue at the site of the fire at the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business," reads the statement.

The National Police reported that the fate of ten more people remains unknown.

According to the State Emergency Service, 31 people were injured during the fire, 17 of them are still hospitalized and nine people were discharged from hospitals on December 6.

As reported, a fire broke out on the third floor of a 6-story educational building in the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business at 10:12 on December 4. At 14:18, the fire was localized but not extinguished as of the morning of December 5. A criminal case was opened under Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety requirements established by law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

