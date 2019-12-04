Facts

13:50 04.12.2019

In Paris Zelensky to discuss 'all for all' swap, ORDLO's local elections, return of control over border with Russia in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expects that following a meeting in the Normandy format in Paris on December 9, not only a communiqué of the leaders of the states will be signed. He expects a number of important issues on resolving the Donbas conflict will be raised and some of them will be resolved.

"This communique was discussed back in September by representatives of all parties. Time has passed, a lot has changed, so there really will probably be those questions that are contained in the communique, but I expect more detailed answers, and not just words, but actions with deadlines," he said at a briefing on Wednesday after a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, answering a question about his expectations on the results of the meeting in Paris.

"If all parties wish to end the war as much as we do," this would help achieve substantial results "in withdrawing all troops and illegal weapons," he said.

"This is also a very important matter, and I would like to understand at least the timeline of this process," he said.

Zelensky said he was confident that the participants in the Normandy-format summit in Paris would discuss chances for holding local elections in the certain districts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions currently not under Kyiv's control.

"What counts most for us is that this must be held in line with Ukrainian law, that all our parties be represented there, that not only our but also foreign observers be there, and that journalists have open and safe access," he said.

