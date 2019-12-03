Facts

15:16 03.12.2019

11 cyberattacks on state information resources blocked in Nov – NSDC secretary

1 min read
11 cyberattacks on state information resources blocked in Nov – NSDC secretary

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said that the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine blocked 11 cyberattacks on state information resources.

"In the first half of this year, the SBU and the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine neutralized powerful DDoS attacks on state information resources, in particular, the CEC website, the website of the President of Ukraine, only in November this year, 11 such attacks were blocked," he said.

Danilov stressed that Ukraine is in a constant mode of rebuffing cyberattacks and all our intelligence services work in an extremely intense regime. According to him, cyberattacks by hacker groups are usually backed by hostile intelligence services that "inspire and direct their activities."

Danilov said that the CERT-UA governmental response team recorded over six hundred cyber incidents last year, over three hundred - this year, and responded adequately.

The NSDC Secretary pointed out that our state is currently working on the development of a national cybersecurity system, in which the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity will play a major coordinating role.

Tags: #nsdc #cyberattacks #danilov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:37 28.11.2019
Disengagement in Donbas possible if Ukraine's interests abided - NSDC Secretary

Disengagement in Donbas possible if Ukraine's interests abided - NSDC Secretary

11:30 08.11.2019
Ukroboronprom initiates NSDC meeting on financial healing of defense industry

Ukroboronprom initiates NSDC meeting on financial healing of defense industry

15:18 03.10.2019
Ex-deputy secretary of NSDC Danilov appointed its secretary – decree

Ex-deputy secretary of NSDC Danilov appointed its secretary – decree

17:08 30.09.2019
Zelensky orders to dismiss NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

Zelensky orders to dismiss NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

14:12 27.09.2019
Danyliuk tenders resignation from post of NSDC secretary before Zelensky's visit to U.S.

Danyliuk tenders resignation from post of NSDC secretary before Zelensky's visit to U.S.

15:44 23.09.2019
Ukraine, Canada discuss running of security, defense reforms in Ukraine

Ukraine, Canada discuss running of security, defense reforms in Ukraine

11:38 09.09.2019
Ukraine's defense ministry to become shareholder in Ukroboronprom – NSDC secretary

Ukraine's defense ministry to become shareholder in Ukroboronprom – NSDC secretary

18:47 02.09.2019
NSDC secretary Danyliuk discusses enhancing Ukraine's energy security with representatives of Westinghouse

NSDC secretary Danyliuk discusses enhancing Ukraine's energy security with representatives of Westinghouse

11:40 27.08.2019
Special commission will be set up transparently selecting staff of Financial Investigations Service – NSDC

Special commission will be set up transparently selecting staff of Financial Investigations Service – NSDC

13:48 20.08.2019
President's team, business to discuss setting up financial investigations service on Aug 22 – EBA

President's team, business to discuss setting up financial investigations service on Aug 22 – EBA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission's President assures Ukrainian President of supporting territorial integrity, reforms in Ukraine, provision of macro-financial assistance

Zelensky convokes Security and Defense Council ahead of Normandy meeting – Avakov

Police detain two young men shooting deputy's car in Kyiv downtown

Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Zelensky: every corrupt official must be punished, regardless of surname, post, activity

LATEST

European Commission's President assures Ukrainian President of supporting territorial integrity, reforms in Ukraine, provision of macro-financial assistance

Zelensky's one-on-one meeting with Putin necessary – Servant of the People faction leader

Zelensky convokes Security and Defense Council ahead of Normandy meeting – Avakov

Kyiv protests over Hungarian ambassador's remarks on Hungarians' autonomy in Zakarpattia, blocking of commission's work

Police detain two young men shooting deputy's car in Kyiv downtown

Police detain shooter, his accomplices suspected of yesterday killing of 3-year old boy in Kyiv downtown- Avakov

Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Zelensky: every corrupt official must be punished, regardless of surname, post, activity

Linkevicius calls on Apple not to manipulate intl law on Crimea

Prystaiko will represent Ukraine at NATO summit in London

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD