11 cyberattacks on state information resources blocked in Nov – NSDC secretary

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said that the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine blocked 11 cyberattacks on state information resources.

"In the first half of this year, the SBU and the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine neutralized powerful DDoS attacks on state information resources, in particular, the CEC website, the website of the President of Ukraine, only in November this year, 11 such attacks were blocked," he said.

Danilov stressed that Ukraine is in a constant mode of rebuffing cyberattacks and all our intelligence services work in an extremely intense regime. According to him, cyberattacks by hacker groups are usually backed by hostile intelligence services that "inspire and direct their activities."

Danilov said that the CERT-UA governmental response team recorded over six hundred cyber incidents last year, over three hundred - this year, and responded adequately.

The NSDC Secretary pointed out that our state is currently working on the development of a national cybersecurity system, in which the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity will play a major coordinating role.