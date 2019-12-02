Police detain shooter, his accomplices suspected of yesterday killing of 3-year old boy in Kyiv downtown- Avakov

A shooter and his accomplices, among the detainees suspected of shooting at a Range Rover car in central Kyiv on Sunday evening, as a result of which a 3-year-old son of a deputy of the Kyiv regional council, Vyacheslav Sobolev, was killed, have been detained, said Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.

"Police detained the shooter and his accomplices on a reasonable basis, suspected of yesterday's murder of the 3-year-old boy," Avakov wrote on his Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

The minister promised that details would be made public at a special briefing, noting that investigative actions were under way.

Earlier, the detention of suspects in shelling the car and killing the child was reported in the metropolitan police headquarters.

As previously reported, unknown people in Kyiv, on the evening of December 1, opened fire on a Range Rover car, where at the time there was a restaurateur and deputy of the Kyiv Regional Council Vyacheslav Sobolev and his young son. The child died from injuries in an ambulance.

A special police operation has been introduced in Kyiv to search for a criminal who shot the car.