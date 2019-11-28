Disengagement in Donbas possible if Ukraine's interests abided - NSDC Secretary

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov states that the withdrawal of forces and means in Donbas is possible only if it does not have negative consequences for Ukraine.

"I can say that we stand for the disengagement. But this disengagement should be rational. This disengagement should be in our interests. This disengagement should guarantee us that there will be no negative consequences for Ukraine. If it does not happen, there will no disengagement at all," he said during the conference titled "Ceasefire and troops withdrawal in Donbas: security issues and humanitarian aspects" in Kyiv on Thursday.

In addition, he noted that there are technological issues regarding disengagement, since disengagement is not physically possible at all sections of the front.

"Our task is to bring peace to our homes, return our citizens home and end the war in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Danilov emphasized.