12:58 27.11.2019

Russia to call for direct dialogue between Kyiv, Donbas at Normandy-format summit - Lavrov

Russia will urge Kyiv to establish direct dialogue with Donbas at the Normandy-format summit in Paris on December 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in his lecture at the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry's Diplomatic Academy.

"We have heard the statements made by the previous Ukrainian administration, the previous regime, that they would never hold direct talks with Donetsk and Luhansk, and we have heard similar statements made by representatives of the incumbent administration of President Zelensky, in addition to other statements which not so much call into question as signify refusal to comply with the Minsk Agreements," Lavrov said.

"We will speak about all this at the Normandy-format summit in Paris on December 9. I think President Zelensky will have to give detailed account of his vision of his fulfillment of the Minsk Agreements there," he said.

