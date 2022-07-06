Ukrainian MFA reminds Lavrov about publication of confidential correspondence of Maas and Le Drian by Russia

In November 2021, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published confidential correspondence between German and French Foreign Ministers Heiko Maas and Jean-Yves Le Drian in the context of the Normandy format, and now claims a violation of diplomatic ethics when publishing a conversation between the presidents of France and Russia, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

"Lavrov mentioned diplomatic ethics, commenting on the publication of the contents of the conversation between French leader Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the eve of a full-scale invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine. But at the same time, he forgot to mention how his department in November 2021 published confidential correspondence between the foreign ministers of Germany and France in the context of the Normandy format. As you understand, they did not give permission for this," Nikolenko wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He stressed that in this way "a dissociative discord in Russian diplomacy is obtained."

"They say one thing and do another," the spokesperson pointed out.