Facts

16:28 02.05.2022

Yermak: Lavrov's statement is manifestation of caveman anti-Semitism

2 min read
Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has called Lavrov's statement, which compared Zelensky to Hitler, "a manifestation of caveman anti-Semitism.

"Russia's anti-Semitism is becoming more and more obvious. They are no longer hiding and openly show it to the world. First, they hit the Babyn Yar memorial with rockets. Now Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is comparing Volodymyr Zelensky to Hitler, who killed 6 million Jews," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel Monday.

"As, according to Lavrov, ‘the most fierce anti-Semites are usually Jews. This is how russia tries to explain its nonsense about ‘denazification’ by actually questioning not only the existence of the Ukrainian nation, but also the Holocaust. This is caveman anti-Semitism, covering up the conspiracy theories on which dictatorial regimes are always built," he also wrote.

Yermak expressed "full solidarity with the Jewish people. "Such unconcealed aggression of the Russians and disrespect for the historical memory of entire peoples should not go unanswered," he said.

Earlier, in an interview with Mediaset, Lavrov said: "He (Zelensky) presents the argument: what kind of nazification can they have if he is Jewish. I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood. That means absolutely nothing. Wise Jewish people say that the most rabid anti-Semites tend to be Jews. "Accidents will happen in the best regulated families," as we say.

Tags: #lavrov #yermak
