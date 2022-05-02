Russia legal heir of Nazi ideology - Podoliak

Lavrov's frankly anti-Semitic statements are evidence that Russia is the legal heir of the Nazi ideology, adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"Lavrov’s openly anti-Semitic statements, accusations of Jews in World War II and the Holocaust are further evidence that Russia is the rightful heir to the Nazi ideology!" he tweeted on Monday.

According to Podoliak, "in an effort to rewrite history, Moscow is simply looking for arguments to justify the massacres of Ukrainians."

"Russia inadequately assesses the world and its place in it, accuses the Jewish people of provoking war, revises world history in favor of Nazism and the right to kill, expands its military arsenal, not shunning the technologies of terrorism and genocide," Podoliak said.