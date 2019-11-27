Facts

11:56 27.11.2019

Germany to allocate EUR 850,000 for implementation of humanitarian projects in Donbas

Germany to allocate EUR 850,000 for implementation of humanitarian projects in Donbas

Germany will allocate EUR 850,000 in 2020 for humanitarian projects of the charity organization ADRA in Ukraine.

"The assistance will be available to people in eastern Ukraine who are particularly affected by the long-lasting conflict. From 2016 to 2019, ADRA's work was already funded from Germany at EUR 4.6 million. In addition, ADRA will contribute an additional EUR 200,000 from its own funds," the press service of the German Embassy in Ukraine reports.

The funds will be used to help older people, people with disabilities, single parents, large families, and among them, internally displaced persons. ADRA also plans to improve the humanitarian protection and psychosocial health of victims of conflict with post-traumatic syndrome, among whom there are many children, and provide access to basic services (especially medical and social services) and drinking water. Also, social transport services will be offered to people in need.

ADRA Ukraine is part of the worldwide ADRA network and has been operating in Ukraine since 1993. During its performance, the organization has implemented about 150 assistance projects in 12 regions of Ukraine. After the outbreak of hostilities in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the organization concentrated its activities in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

