20:24 14.02.2025

Fragile peace in Ukraine that merely postpones next war is not option – German Defense Minister

Russia must not emerge from the war against Ukraine as an even greater threat, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned.

"We must ensure that Ukraine is not left alone, because one thing remains the same: there will be no lasting peace in Europe without a strong and free Ukraine. There will be no sustainable rules-based order if aggression prevails. We must also ensure that Russia does not emerge from this war as an even greater threat than before. A fragile peace that merely postpones the next war is not an option," he said during a speech at the 61st Munich Security Conference.

Pistorius said future peace talks could be "a turning point for our continent and transatlantic relations." The minister stressed that this could be "a historic turning point that could go in very different directions."

"The choice we make now will determine whether we live in peace or in crisis. It will determine our future and the future of the next generation in Europe and beyond," Pistorius said.

The 61st Munich Security Conference is taking place in Germany from 14 to 16 February 2025, bringing together 60 leaders of states and governments. This year, the main topic of the meeting is Russia's war against Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leads the Ukrainian delegation.

