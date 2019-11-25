Facts

14:25 25.11.2019

Russian special forces arrive in Donbas – Ukrainian Defense Ministry's intelligence

1 min read
Russian special forces arrive in Donbas – Ukrainian Defense Ministry's intelligence

 Russian special forces soldiers with technical intelligence means and sniper rifles, including unknown specimen, arrived in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions last week, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the command of the Russian Armed Forces continues to use the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a training ground for training combat personnel of special forces of the Russian Armed Forces and testing new weapons. In particular, the army corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation arrived in units 1 (Donetsk) and 2 (Luhansk) last week with technical intelligence and sniper rifles, including those of an unknown type," spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Hutsuliak said on Monday.

According to him, these personnel members of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation studied the situation in the areas of advanced positions using the equipment they imported and performed tasks as part of sniper pairs and reconnaissance groups.

Tags: #defense_ministry #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:40 25.11.2019
Ukrainian, Canadian defense ministers discuss state, prospects of defense cooperation between countries

Ukrainian, Canadian defense ministers discuss state, prospects of defense cooperation between countries

11:15 23.11.2019
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian killed in road accident

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian killed in road accident

17:05 20.11.2019
Zelensky not seeking 'fake' ceasefire, but real one with specific terms, obligations

Zelensky not seeking 'fake' ceasefire, but real one with specific terms, obligations

16:00 20.11.2019
Zelensky: No attacks made on three areas of disengagement of forces

Zelensky: No attacks made on three areas of disengagement of forces

17:26 19.11.2019
It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

14:39 19.11.2019
Zelensky says wants to raise issue of timeline for ending war in Donbas at Normandy Four summit

Zelensky says wants to raise issue of timeline for ending war in Donbas at Normandy Four summit

14:39 19.11.2019
Steinmeier formula can be implemented only when conditions for elections are created in Donbas – German ambassador

Steinmeier formula can be implemented only when conditions for elections are created in Donbas – German ambassador

11:53 19.11.2019
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian serviceman injured – JFO

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian serviceman injured – JFO

11:31 19.11.2019
Wounded in Donbas Colonel Korosteliov dies in Kharkiv clinic

Wounded in Donbas Colonel Korosteliov dies in Kharkiv clinic

10:26 19.11.2019
German FM cancels trip to Donbas due to bad weather

German FM cancels trip to Donbas due to bad weather

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Head of National Health Service of Ukraine resigns

Giuliani associates tried to reshuffle Naftogaz top managers – media report

First steps of Zelensky, his team positively evaluated by 62% of Ukrainians – poll

Trump criticizes Yovanovitch, saying Ukraine hated him before election

Ukrainian, Canadian defense ministers discuss state, prospects of defense cooperation between countries

LATEST

Head of National Health Service of Ukraine resigns

Ukrainian, U.S. experts examine New Safe Confinement at Chornobyl NPP – U.S. Embassy

Investigators let ex-deputy economy minister Brovchenko suspected of treason off

Poroshenko says he met twice with Giuliani – media

Giuliani associates tried to reshuffle Naftogaz top managers – media report

First steps of Zelensky, his team positively evaluated by 62% of Ukrainians – poll

Charity funds must improve communications with the public – research

Trump criticizes Yovanovitch, saying Ukraine hated him before election

Trump says he loves Ukrainians, calls on fighting corruption in Ukraine

IMF mission ends visit to Ukraine without staff level agreement under new program, points out progress in its preparation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD