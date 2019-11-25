Russian special forces arrive in Donbas – Ukrainian Defense Ministry's intelligence

Russian special forces soldiers with technical intelligence means and sniper rifles, including unknown specimen, arrived in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions last week, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the command of the Russian Armed Forces continues to use the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a training ground for training combat personnel of special forces of the Russian Armed Forces and testing new weapons. In particular, the army corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation arrived in units 1 (Donetsk) and 2 (Luhansk) last week with technical intelligence and sniper rifles, including those of an unknown type," spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Hutsuliak said on Monday.

According to him, these personnel members of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation studied the situation in the areas of advanced positions using the equipment they imported and performed tasks as part of sniper pairs and reconnaissance groups.