Zelensky says wants to raise issue of timeline for ending war in Donbas at Normandy Four summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he intends to raise the issue of a specific timeline for ending the war in Donbas at an upcoming summit of the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia).

"We can speak about ending the war in Donbas and the return of our territories every day. But we can't just speak about it; we need to agree on the return of our territories. Primarily, I mean some clear timeline," Zelensky told reporters following a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Tuesday in reply to a question from Interfax about his expectations for the upcoming meeting in Paris.

Zelensky said that he "wants to talk about the return, de-occupation of Donbas with some more or less clear terms."

"We will talk about it. I will raise this issue," the president of Ukraine said.

As reported, Normandy Four could meet in Paris on December 9.