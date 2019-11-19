Facts

14:39 19.11.2019

Zelensky says wants to raise issue of timeline for ending war in Donbas at Normandy Four summit

1 min read
Zelensky says wants to raise issue of timeline for ending war in Donbas at Normandy Four summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he intends to raise the issue of a specific timeline for ending the war in Donbas at an upcoming summit of the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia).

"We can speak about ending the war in Donbas and the return of our territories every day. But we can't just speak about it; we need to agree on the return of our territories. Primarily, I mean some clear timeline," Zelensky told reporters following a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Tuesday in reply to a question from Interfax about his expectations for the upcoming meeting in Paris.

Zelensky said that he "wants to talk about the return, de-occupation of Donbas with some more or less clear terms."

"We will talk about it. I will raise this issue," the president of Ukraine said.

As reported, Normandy Four could meet in Paris on December 9.

Tags: #zelensky #normandy_format #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:26 19.11.2019
It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

14:39 19.11.2019
Steinmeier formula can be implemented only when conditions for elections are created in Donbas – German ambassador

Steinmeier formula can be implemented only when conditions for elections are created in Donbas – German ambassador

11:53 19.11.2019
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian serviceman injured – JFO

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian serviceman injured – JFO

11:31 19.11.2019
Wounded in Donbas Colonel Korosteliov dies in Kharkiv clinic

Wounded in Donbas Colonel Korosteliov dies in Kharkiv clinic

11:22 19.11.2019
Normandy-format summit participants may sign framework document on settling Donbas conflict

Normandy-format summit participants may sign framework document on settling Donbas conflict

10:36 19.11.2019
Zelensky authorizes Justice Minister to sign agreement with Jordan on transfer of convicts

Zelensky authorizes Justice Minister to sign agreement with Jordan on transfer of convicts

10:26 19.11.2019
German FM cancels trip to Donbas due to bad weather

German FM cancels trip to Donbas due to bad weather

14:37 18.11.2019
Trump: Zelensky did not even suspect military assistance to Ukraine was being held, Kyiv received money unconditionally

Trump: Zelensky did not even suspect military assistance to Ukraine was being held, Kyiv received money unconditionally

12:18 18.11.2019
Normandy-format summit not directly tied to adoption of legislation on Donbas special status - Peskov

Normandy-format summit not directly tied to adoption of legislation on Donbas special status - Peskov

13:37 16.11.2019
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

Gas transit through Ukraine's territory should continue after 2019 – FM

Minsk process will continue even there is no political settlement – German ambassador

Steinmeier formula can be implemented only when conditions for elections are created in Donbas – German ambassador

Kyiv to inspect equipment, documents on board ships returned by Russia – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

LATEST

Gas transit through Ukraine's territory should continue after 2019 – FM

Czech Republic condemns Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, annexation of Crimea – PM

Minsk process will continue even there is no political settlement – German ambassador

E-prescription and reimbursement can be an effective tool in the fight against antibiotic resistance - experts

Denisova passes list of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia to Turkish ombudsman

Kyiv to inspect equipment, documents on board ships returned by Russia – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

London court gives PrivatBank ex-owners extra time to prepare for defense in bank case by Jan 10, 2020 – source

PGO studies SBI documents on suspicion of Poroshenko, some amendments possible – Riaboshapka

PGO asking to arrest Ukreximbank head with UAH 100 mln bail option

Zerkal on Hague hearings on November 21: While Nikopol, Berdiansk, Yany Kapu heading home to Odesa, MFA's team goes to UN tribunal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD