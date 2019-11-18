Burisma, Biden weren't discussed during Poroshenko's contacts with U.S. – diplomat

The Ukrainian diplomat, former ambassador to the European Union and former deputy head of ex-president Petro Poroshenko's administration, Kostiantyn Yeliseyev, said that no one among the associates of U.S. President Donald Trump had raised the issue of Burisma Holdings in contacts with him during Poroshenko's presidency.

"I say without hesitation that no one approached [me] in relation to this issue. Moreover, I participated in many events involving Ukraine and the United States, including at the summit level. President Poroshenko had telephone calls with President Trump and Vice President [Joe] Biden when he still was [U.S.] vice president. Believe me, the word Burisma or the name of Biden's son was never mentioned. I reiterate, including in telephone calls or any contacts with Vice President Biden," Yeliseyev said in an interview with the online media Siohodni published on Saturday morning.

No matters dealing with Burisma were addressed during Poroshenko's direct contacts with the U.S. leadership, he said.

The accusations that the Ukrainian authorities during Poroshenko's presidency supported only a Democratic candidate at the U.S. election in 2016 are groundless, Yeliseyev said.

"Some accuse [us] of meeting only with Hillary Clinton in New York back in 2016, when Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were still candidates. I would like to remind you that we also requested a meeting with then Republican candidate Donald Trump. And, unfortunately, we did not receive any response. If I recall right, the electoral campaign was well underway at the time and Donald Trump wasn't in New York. Moreover, at Petro Poroshenko's instruction, Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. at the time, Valeriy Chaly attended the relevant congresses for the nomination of candidates of both the Republicans and the Democrats. [...] We actually tried to ensure support to both parties," he said.