16:16 15.11.2019

Bomb disposal engineer injured by blast during ammunition recycling operation in Balakliya – Defense Ministry

An emergency has occurred at a military depot of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine in Balakliya, Kharkiv region, during a scheduled ammunition recycling operation, as a result of which a bomb disposal engineer suffered a shrapnel wound, the ministry's press service in Kharkiv reported.

"During a scheduled ammunition recycling operation, a bomb detonated. The reason has not been discovered yet. A bomb disposal engineer was wounded in arm by shrapnel as a result of the explosion. They are transporting him to Kharkiv," the ministry told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

