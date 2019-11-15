Arakhamia, Gerus say Skorokhod's husband tried to influence voting in energy committee

Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia and chairman of the parliamentary committee on energy, housing and utilities services Andriy Gerus have said that husband of MP Anna Skorokhod, Oleksiy Alyakin, has made attempts to influence on the work of the parliamentarians and the decisions, which they take when drafting the bills.

"Alyakin was not present during the meetings of the committee, he was seen in the walls of the committee. He talked to some of our MPs, spoke in a rather unpleasant manner when dealing with members of our committee during the discussion, for example, when deciding who would be the head of the subcommittee on nuclear energy. We tried to resolve this within the committee. I saw that Skorokhod spoke about me on television, but for two months I did not let myself express somehow towards her because I felt that we had to solve this situation inside. Unfortunately, she has been demonstrating more and more with all her kind that she is more opposed to the faction and will do everything to prevent us from passing any bills, "said Gerus.

He noted that Skorokhod within the last month of work opposed all decisions of the committee and was for those provisions which the committee rejected.

"There was a story that deputies were promised to make them 'uncomfortably famous' in the media," Gerus said.

Arakhamia said that at least two times energy committee members came to him complaining on pressure from Oleksiy Alyakin, civil husband of Anna Skorokhod.

"Alyakin threatened the deputies who work in the profile committee, I will not say the names because they were threatened by people from the criminal circles and I do not want to throw anyone under the bus," Arakhamia said.

After Arakhamia's accusations from Rada's tribune to Skorokhod about her allegedly repeatedly offering other deputies money for "solving" certain issues, Skorokhod told reporters: "Hello to Arakhamia. I have never offered anything to anybody. A very beautiful step. Thank you. Let's come up with some other muck in response for expressing my opinion."

According to the media, Alyakin is a Russian businessman, declared by Russia to be on the international wanted list on suspicion of fraud. Since 2015, he has been accused in absentia of a particularly large-scale fraud committed by a group of preliminary conspirators. The bank Pushkino belonging to him was revoked on September 30, 2013. The Deposit Insurance Agency found that the money from it were stolen under the guise of issuing loans to legal entities, which totaled over 80. It is the sum of about 10 billion Russian rubles, which is about $500 million.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained Alyakin at the request of Russia, but then released.