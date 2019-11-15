Facts

13:15 15.11.2019

Arakhamia, Gerus say Skorokhod's husband tried to influence voting in energy committee

3 min read

Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia and chairman of the parliamentary committee on energy, housing and utilities services Andriy Gerus have said that husband of MP Anna Skorokhod, Oleksiy Alyakin, has made attempts to influence on the work of the parliamentarians and the decisions, which they take when drafting the bills.

"Alyakin was not present during the meetings of the committee, he was seen in the walls of the committee. He talked to some of our MPs, spoke in a rather unpleasant manner when dealing with members of our committee during the discussion, for example, when deciding who would be the head of the subcommittee on nuclear energy. We tried to resolve this within the committee. I saw that Skorokhod spoke about me on television, but for two months I did not let myself express somehow towards her because I felt that we had to solve this situation inside. Unfortunately, she has been demonstrating more and more with all her kind that she is more opposed to the faction and will do everything to prevent us from passing any bills, "said Gerus.

He noted that Skorokhod within the last month of work opposed all decisions of the committee and was for those provisions which the committee rejected.

"There was a story that deputies were promised to make them 'uncomfortably famous' in the media," Gerus said.

Arakhamia said that at least two times energy committee members came to him complaining on pressure from Oleksiy Alyakin, civil husband of Anna Skorokhod.

"Alyakin threatened the deputies who work in the profile committee, I will not say the names because they were threatened by people from the criminal circles and I do not want to throw anyone under the bus," Arakhamia said.

After Arakhamia's accusations from Rada's tribune to Skorokhod about her allegedly repeatedly offering other deputies money for "solving" certain issues, Skorokhod told reporters: "Hello to Arakhamia. I have never offered anything to anybody. A very beautiful step. Thank you. Let's come up with some other muck in response for expressing my opinion."

According to the media, Alyakin is a Russian businessman, declared by Russia to be on the international wanted list on suspicion of fraud. Since 2015, he has been accused in absentia of a particularly large-scale fraud committed by a group of preliminary conspirators. The bank Pushkino belonging to him was revoked on September 30, 2013. The Deposit Insurance Agency found that the money from it were stolen under the guise of issuing loans to legal entities, which totaled over 80. It is the sum of about 10 billion Russian rubles, which is about $500 million.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained Alyakin at the request of Russia, but then released.

Tags: #servant_of_the_people
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:57 14.11.2019
Servant of the People faction member Skorokhod says President's Office puts pressure on her family

Servant of the People faction member Skorokhod says President's Office puts pressure on her family

11:08 11.11.2019
Congress of Servant of the People Party elects Korniyenko as its head

Congress of Servant of the People Party elects Korniyenko as its head

16:01 19.10.2019
Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

16:58 17.10.2019
Servant of the People to conduct internal investigation into compromising correspondence of Medianyk

Servant of the People to conduct internal investigation into compromising correspondence of Medianyk

16:02 16.10.2019
Rada appoints Servant of the People member as envoy to Constitutional Court

Rada appoints Servant of the People member as envoy to Constitutional Court

16:00 01.10.2019
Kyiv elections on Dec 8 unlikely - Servant of the People

Kyiv elections on Dec 8 unlikely - Servant of the People

14:07 01.10.2019
Verkhovna Rada speaker plans to resign as Servant of the People party leader

Verkhovna Rada speaker plans to resign as Servant of the People party leader

13:34 21.09.2019
MPs from Servant of the People Party Poturayev, Chernev lead delegations to OSCE PA, NATO PA

MPs from Servant of the People Party Poturayev, Chernev lead delegations to OSCE PA, NATO PA

13:20 29.08.2019
Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

12:41 22.08.2019
Servant of People proposes Opposition Platform-For Life to name candidacy for post of deputy Rada chairman – MP Shufrych

Servant of People proposes Opposition Platform-For Life to name candidacy for post of deputy Rada chairman – MP Shufrych

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Normandy Format summit scheduled for December 9 – conversation between Zelensky and Macron

Normandy Format summit to be scheduled for December 9 in Paris

Bomb disposal engineer injured by blast during ammunition recycling operation in Balakliya – Defense Ministry

In connection with new data on possible involvement of Russian officials in tragedy of MH17, EU again calls on all countries to cooperate with investigation

Kyiv court arrests Defense Ministry officials in faulty bulletproof vests case

LATEST

Normandy Format summit scheduled for December 9 – conversation between Zelensky and Macron

Normandy Format summit to be scheduled for December 9 in Paris

Bomb disposal engineer injured by blast during ammunition recycling operation in Balakliya – Defense Ministry

In connection with new data on possible involvement of Russian officials in tragedy of MH17, EU again calls on all countries to cooperate with investigation

Kyiv court arrests Defense Ministry officials in faulty bulletproof vests case

Head, deputy heads of Office of Ukrainian President may be added to list of posts with high corruption risks

Court without arrest obliges ex-first head of NBU Pysaruk within five days to post UAH 5 mln bail within VAB Bank case

Path to peace in Donbas lies in talks - Rinat Akhmetov's press secretary

Trump lawyer bolsters defense of Kolomoisky's U.S. partners – media

UNGA third committee supports Crimean resolution despite direct threats from Russians – Kyslytsia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD