Zelenskyy to meet Servant of the People faction after State Budget-2026 first reading vote

The meeting of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place after the vote in the first reading of the draft law on the State Budget for 2026, the faction’s spokeswoman Yulia Paliychuk has said.

"At the request of the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, the meeting of the faction with the president has been postponed and will take place after the vote in the first reading of the draft State Budget for 2026," Paliychuk told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to Paliychuk, such meetings are planned to be held once a month.

As reported, it was previously planned to hold a meeting of the Servant of the People faction with Zelenskyy from October 6 to 10.