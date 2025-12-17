Servant of People elects Rada Dpty Chairman Korniyenko as new party leader – Arakhamia

The Servant of the People party has elected a new party leader, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko, Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said.

"The Servant of the People party has just elected a new party leader. First Deputy Chairman of the parliament Oleksandr Korniyenko has become him," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Arakhamia expressed gratitude to Olena Shuliak "for her high-quality and honest work in this position" and wished "Oleksandr further success and inspiration."

Korniyenko was the party chairman from November 10, 2019 until the end of 2021, after which Shuliak took over.