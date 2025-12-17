Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:05 17.12.2025

Servant of People elects Rada Dpty Chairman Korniyenko as new party leader – Arakhamia

1 min read
Servant of People elects Rada Dpty Chairman Korniyenko as new party leader – Arakhamia

The Servant of the People party has elected a new party leader, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko, Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said.

"The Servant of the People party has just elected a new party leader. First Deputy Chairman of the parliament Oleksandr Korniyenko has become him," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Arakhamia expressed gratitude to Olena Shuliak "for her high-quality and honest work in this position" and wished "Oleksandr further success and inspiration."

Korniyenko was the party chairman from November 10, 2019 until the end of 2021, after which Shuliak took over.

 

Tags: #servant_of_the_people #korniyenko

MORE ABOUT

13:35 12.12.2025
Servant of People to hold congress on Dec 17 – source

Servant of People to hold congress on Dec 17 – source

10:25 01.12.2025
Servant of the People MPs to meet PM Sviridenko and Finance Minister Marchenko Monday evening

Servant of the People MPs to meet PM Sviridenko and Finance Minister Marchenko Monday evening

11:24 08.10.2025
Zelenskyy to meet Servant of the People faction after State Budget-2026 first reading vote

Zelenskyy to meet Servant of the People faction after State Budget-2026 first reading vote

15:36 03.10.2025
Zelenskyy to meet with Servants of the People faction MPs - source

Zelenskyy to meet with Servants of the People faction MPs - source

15:55 30.09.2025
Verkhovna Rada expects opening of first cluster of EU accession talks – MP Korniyenko

Verkhovna Rada expects opening of first cluster of EU accession talks – MP Korniyenko

15:28 30.09.2025
Council expected to open first cluster of EU accession talks, says Korniyenko

Council expected to open first cluster of EU accession talks, says Korniyenko

17:03 06.05.2025
Ratification of minerals agreement to be test of parliamentary unanimity – Korniyenko

Ratification of minerals agreement to be test of parliamentary unanimity – Korniyenko

13:19 07.11.2024
Ukraine counts on further bipartisan support from USA – Korniyenko

Ukraine counts on further bipartisan support from USA – Korniyenko

14:14 24.06.2024
Korniyenko goes to Luxembourg for conference on Ukraine's accession to EU

Korniyenko goes to Luxembourg for conference on Ukraine's accession to EU

12:10 26.05.2023
The move to NATO may prove to be more difficult than to the EU - Korniyenko

The move to NATO may prove to be more difficult than to the EU - Korniyenko

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Russia's statements about continuing war in 2026 require courage from our partners

New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed - Shmyhal

Sanctions imposed on only 20% of entire Russian military-industrial complex - FM Sybiha

Norway to finance new arms package for Ukraine worth NOK 3.2 bln – PM

Regional Administration: 26 people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia, incl a child

LATEST

Pavel after call with Zelenskyy: It's in our common interest for agreement to bring Ukraine dignified peace

New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed – Shmyhal

Zelenskyy, Pavel discuss frontline situation, continuation of Czech initiative

Orbán states European Commission removes issue of using Russian frozen assets from EU Council agenda

Zelenskyy: Russia's statements about continuing war in 2026 require courage from our partners

SOF: Enemy field artillery depot hit in Luhansk region

Brussels reports Zelenskyy to personally participate in EU summit

URCS helps victims after Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia

New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed - Shmyhal

Opposition factions submit bill in Rada on redistributing funds from the 2026 state budget to AFU

AD
AD