Kyiv does not rule out its withdrawal from Minsk Agreements

Kyiv allows for the possibility of its "withdrawal from the Minsk Agreements," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said in an interview with the BBC Ukrainian service.

"Yes, this is possible. If we see that the process is taking forever. This is a very unpopular statement, and I think our Western partners will not be happy again. However, we do not see Minsk as an end in itself. Our survival as a nation is the goal. If we see that the Agreements do not work and we are drawn into a never-ending process, we may decide to quit the Minsk process sooner or later," Prystaiko said.

"This is the goal of Minsk or the Normandy-format meeting: leaders must have a chance to sit down, express their discontent, and say that they have a different idea, for instance, a peacekeeping operation," he said.

The Minsk process was not intended to last forever, Prystaiko said. "It was planned for the first year. Why did the previous administration of our country decide to continue Minsk instead of being honest and saying that it isn't working and that the search for a new solution should begin? The sanctions linked to Minsk played a role. There was a bunch of related problems. It is a very difficult political decision to reject Minsk," he said.

As to whether there is a deadline or what should happen to make Ukraine abandon the Minsk process, Prystaiko said, "I think there is a deadline. It is not clearly defined, but if this meeting [the expected Normandy-format summit] shows a lack of progress, it will clearly call into question the possibility of achieving peace via the Minsk process. It would be logical to ask whether we need Minsk after we return [...] and if we bring back nothing." he said.