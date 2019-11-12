Facts

14:01 12.11.2019

Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Nov 12

The Illegal armed groups from the beginning of the day on Tuesday carried out one bombardment of the positions of the operation of the Joint Forces, Ukrainian troops were not injured, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"Since the beginning of this day and as of 1200, the enemy has fired at our military positions once," said captain Mykhailo Sharavara from a press center of the Defense Ministry at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Thus, the enemy for about half an hour has been firing at strongholds of units of the JFO near the village of Pivdenne in the Luhansk direction with hand anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

The Defense Ministry did not report any casualties.

Tags: #defense_ministry #ceasefire #donbas
