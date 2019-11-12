Facts

13:06 12.11.2019

European Solidarity says case against General Marchenko attempt to discredit reforms of Armed Forces

3 min read
European Solidarity says case against General Marchenko attempt to discredit reforms of Armed Forces

European Solidarity Party has said it was prepared to provide Head of the Main Directorate for the Development and Support of Material Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Marchenko, as suspect in the 'bulletproof vest case,' all the necessary legal assistance in this matter.

"The European Solidarity Party is outraged by the unmotivated persecution by the law enforcement agencies of people who in the most difficult times of the Russian aggression created powerful modern Armed Forces on the wreckage of the destroyed Ukrainian army," reads a statement from the party.

The political force believes that the case against Marchenko and other officials of the Ministry of Defense was fabricated, and the court "plays into the hands of the enemy and is an integral part of the process of destroying the reforms that have occurred in the system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Thus, European Solidarity considers such rhetoric by law enforcement officials unacceptable. The party notes that the government has shown disregard for Ukrainian soldiers and "has thrown real defenders of state behind the bars and freed the leaders of the Yanukovych regime."

European Solidarity is ready to provide General Marchenko and his colleagues with all the necessary legal assistance in this matter. We consider this precedent to be extremely dangerous and call on all patriotic forces that care about the fate of Ukraine's independence to unite against revenge and surrender," the statement said.

As reported, on Novmber 11 the Pechersky court of Kyiv arrested head of the Main Directorate of Development and Material Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Marchenko for 60 days with the right to pay a bail of UAH 76 million.

On June 26, Director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Roman Truba said that employees of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine are conducting about 40 raids on homes of certain Defense Ministry officials, employees of commercial structures and office buildings as part of an investigation into criminal proceedings on procurements for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at inflated prices.

The tentative amount of losses incurred by the Ministry of Defense due to overpricing is about UAH 100 million, Truba said. In particular, this includes the purchase of 100,000 sets of military uniforms at inflated prices and 20,000 bulletproof vests, most of which do not match the quality characteristics.

Five defense officials are being probed in connection with a purchase of substandard bulletproof vests for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Tags: #european_solidarity_party #marchenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:20 11.10.2019
Poroshenko to take part in NATO PA events in London on Oct 12-14

Poroshenko to take part in NATO PA events in London on Oct 12-14

18:20 03.09.2019
Portnov files complaint against Poroshenko, European Solidarity Party, Pryamiy TV for slander

Portnov files complaint against Poroshenko, European Solidarity Party, Pryamiy TV for slander

16:29 22.08.2019
European Solidarity didn't submit candidacy for Rada deputy chairman, claims to head committees - Klympush-Tsintsadze

European Solidarity didn't submit candidacy for Rada deputy chairman, claims to head committees - Klympush-Tsintsadze

16:15 13.08.2019
European Solidarity won't support dismissal of Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head – Friz

European Solidarity won't support dismissal of Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head – Friz

17:00 06.08.2019
Poroshenko always crossed border legally – European Solidarity Party press service

Poroshenko always crossed border legally – European Solidarity Party press service

16:29 24.07.2019
No investigative actions against Poroshenko scheduled in SBI - European Solidarity

No investigative actions against Poroshenko scheduled in SBI - European Solidarity

13:30 19.07.2019
Zelensky's Office hopes to form coalition with Holos, possibly with Batkivschyna

Zelensky's Office hopes to form coalition with Holos, possibly with Batkivschyna

13:13 06.07.2019
European Solidarity initiates petition against Russia's return to PACE

European Solidarity initiates petition against Russia's return to PACE

13:57 27.06.2019
European Solidarity party: We are witnessing the destruction of the Council of Europe

European Solidarity party: We are witnessing the destruction of the Council of Europe

11:45 10.06.2019
Members of parliament candidates for European Solidary party include Parubiy, Gerashchenko, Zabrodsky, Dzhemilev, Klympush-Tsintsadze

Members of parliament candidates for European Solidary party include Parubiy, Gerashchenko, Zabrodsky, Dzhemilev, Klympush-Tsintsadze

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

Moscow urges Kyiv to extend law on Donbas special status to 2020

Kyiv proposes to hold video conference of TCG humanitarian subgroup on Nov 13 - Kuchma's press secretary

All obstacles for Normandy format meeting removed at TCG meeting

Trump promises to publish first conversation with Zelensky this week

LATEST

Parliament prematurely terminates deputy powers of Iryna Lutsenko

NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

Moscow urges Kyiv to extend law on Donbas special status to 2020

Kyiv proposes to hold video conference of TCG humanitarian subgroup on Nov 13 - Kuchma's press secretary

All obstacles for Normandy format meeting removed at TCG meeting

Decisions of UN top court in Ukraine v. Russia case expected no earlier than 2022

Trump promises to publish first conversation with Zelensky this week

Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Nov 12

Sajdik, Kuchma not to arrive in Minsk for TCG meeting – Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Protest against creation of Ukrainian land market under way near Verkhovna Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD