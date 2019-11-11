Facts

14:09 11.11.2019

Date for Normandy Format summit not scheduled yet – French ambassador

A date for a summit in the Normandy Format (France, Germany, Ukraine, Russia) has not been scheduled yet, although Ukraine has fulfilled all necessary conditions.

"Disengagement of forces has been conducted at the weekend. Both conditions [for the Normandy Format summit] have been fulfilled, so we are expecting the summit. No dates have been confirmed yet. We are still working to hold the meeting at the end of November," French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

While speaking about possible visit by the president of France to Ukraine, the diplomat said that the embassy was not preparing for such a visit yet.

"It is too soon to speak about it. We want to move step by step. All of our efforts are aimed at the summit. President [of France Emmanuel] Macron was invited and he would like to visit Ukraine, but now we are not working on the agenda and date for such a visit," he said.

As reported, at the end of October, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said he expected a Normandy-format summit of Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia to take place in November. He added that there was a preliminary date for the Normandy Format summit, but not all of the sides accepted it.

